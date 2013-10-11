Press regulation: Charter includes 'important changes'

Video

A Royal Charter aimed at underpinning self-regulation of the newspaper industry will safeguard the freedom of the press and the future of local papers, the culture secretary has said.

Maria Miller said the draft charter published on Friday included "some really important changes" in an attempt to appease the press.

But she told the BBC's PM programme there would be no movement on how the charter could be amended in the future, something described as a "red-line" issue for newspaper bosses.