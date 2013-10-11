Press regulation: Royal Charter plan 'crosses red line'

Video

A Royal Charter aimed at underpinning self-regulation of the press has been published by the government.

An agreement by the three main parties followed months of wrangling since Sir Brian Leveson published his report into the ethics and practices of the press.

Culture Secretary Maria Miller said the deal would safeguard the freedom of the press and the future of local papers.

Media commentator Steve Hewlett says that for many newspapers, the plan crosses a "red line", which is that the charter can only be changed by a two-thirds majority vote in both houses of parliament.