Madeleine McCann's parents make Crimewatch appeal

Kate and Gerry McCann have spoken of their continued struggle to deal with the absence of their daughter, Madeleine, who disappeared from a Portuguese holiday apartment in May 2007, at the age of three.

The couple were speaking to the BBC's Crimewatch programme, which will make a fresh appeal about the case on Monday.

Gerry McCann told Kirsty Young that family events were still difficult: "When it's a special occasion...and Madeleine's not there - that's when it really hits home."

  • 13 Oct 2013
  • From the section UK
