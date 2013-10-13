Madeleine McCann's parents make Crimewatch appeal

Video

Kate and Gerry McCann have spoken of their continued struggle to deal with the absence of their daughter, Madeleine, who disappeared from a Portuguese holiday apartment in May 2007, at the age of three.

The couple were speaking to the BBC's Crimewatch programme, which will make a fresh appeal about the case on Monday.

Gerry McCann told Kirsty Young that family events were still difficult: "When it's a special occasion...and Madeleine's not there - that's when it really hits home."

Viewers in the UK can watch the whole interview on Crimewatch on BBC One, Monday 14 October at 21:00 GMT and then available on the BBC iPlayer.