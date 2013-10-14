Madeleine McCann search: Police release e-fits of man

Video

British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have released e-fit images of a man they want to speak to.

The two images will feature in a BBC Crimewatch appeal on Monday, and are based on evidence from two witnesses who claim to have seen him on the night Madeleine went missing.

Madeleine, of Rothley, Leicestershire, was three when she went missing in Portugal in May 2007.

Det Ch Insp Andy Redwood, the senior investigating officer, urged the public to "look very carefully" at the e-fits.

Users can see Crimewatch on BBC One, Monday 14 October at 21:00 GMT and then available on the BBC iPlayer.