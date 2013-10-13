School children
Labour backs parent-led schools, shadow minister insists

The new shadow education secretary has said Labour is "on the side" of parents who want to set up schools and would not shut most existing free schools.

Tristram Hunt told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that his party backed "enterprise and innovation" when it came to increasing school places.

He also said he regretted previously describing free schools as a "vanity project for yummy mummies".

Carole Walker reports.

