Madeleine McCann parents' meal part of reconstruction
Madeleine McCann's mother, Kate, says she and her husband are not to blame for their daughter going missing.
The couple were dining at a nearby restaurant when their three-year-old daughter disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.
The BBC broadcasted a Crimewatch appeal on Monday, featuring a detailed reconstruction of the events leading up to the time Madeleine went missing.
Mrs McCann told the programme: "We're not the ones that have done something wrong here."
14 Oct 2013
