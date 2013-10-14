Madeleine McCann parents' meal part of reconstruction

Video

Madeleine McCann's mother, Kate, says she and her husband are not to blame for their daughter going missing.

The couple were dining at a nearby restaurant when their three-year-old daughter disappeared from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

The BBC broadcasted a Crimewatch appeal on Monday, featuring a detailed reconstruction of the events leading up to the time Madeleine went missing.

Mrs McCann told the programme: "We're not the ones that have done something wrong here."