Madeleine McCann: E-fits of man are released by police

Police investigating the case of Madeleine McCann have released two e-fit images of a man they want to speak to in relation to her disappearance.

An appeal featuring new information and a revised timeline was broadcast by the BBC's Crimewatch programme on Monday.

Police say what happened has "all the hallmarks of a pre-planned abduction.'' They are also looking at burglaries and charity collectors in the area.

Madeleine was three when she disappeared from her parents' holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal on 3 May 2007.

Richard Bilton reports.