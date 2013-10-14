London letting agents 'refuse black tenants'

Video

An undercover BBC investigation has exposed letting agents who are selecting tenants for landlords by their race.

Secret filming in London reveals techniques many letting agents claim they use.

Under the Equality Act 2010, it is illegal for businesses to refuse to provide a service based on ethnicity.

Guy Lynn reports.

Inside Out London is broadcast on BBC One on Monday 14, October at 19:30 BST and nationwide on the iPlayer for seven days thereafter