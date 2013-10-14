Vicky Pryce: 'I did something... I paid the price'

Video

Most women in Holloway prison are there because of something the men in their life have done, says economist and ex-wife of Chris Huhne, Vicky Pryce, in her book Prisonomics.

She was sentenced to eight months in prison for perverting the course of justice after taking speeding points for her husband.

The prosecution said she had only been unhappy about it when she discovered her husband was leaving her.

She has used her own experience to write about the economics of prison and her royalties from the book will go to the charity Working Chance, which helps offenders.

In her first broadcast interview since leaving prison, Vicky Pryce told the Today programme's Sarah Montague what life was like at Holloway.

"I did something, I paid the price... one has to just look forward," she said, reflecting on the experience.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 14 October 2013.