Vicky Pryce: 'Many women in jail are victims themselves'
Former cabinet minister Chris Huhne and his ex-wife Vicky Pryce fought a bitter legal battle in court that culminated in both parties being convicted of perverting the course of justice.
Both Pryce and Huhne were sentenced to eight months in prison in March 2013.
Vicky Pryce has written a book based on her experience in Holloway Prison.
She told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt and Louise Minchin how she found most of the women in prison were there because of something the men in their life have done.
14 Oct 2013
- From the section UK