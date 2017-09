Video

Former cabinet minister Chris Huhne and his ex-wife Vicky Pryce fought a bitter legal battle in court that culminated in both parties being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Both Pryce and Huhne were sentenced to eight months in prison in March 2013.

As Pryce prepares to release a book outlining her experience behind bars, Graham Satchell recaps on the key moments that surrounded the court case.