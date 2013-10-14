Madeleine McCann: 'Context is key', says Former CEOP Chief Exec

Video

UK police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance have released two e-fits of a man they want to speak to as a matter of "vital importance".

Madeleine McCann went missing on 3 May 2007. Portuguese authorities dropped their investigation in 2008, but the Metropolitan Police started a review two years later.

BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin spoke to Jim Gamble, a senior British Police officer and former chief executive of the Child Exploitation and Online Protection Centre.

Speaking about the case and Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, Mr Gamble said: "I'm sure like any parent they are frustrated that it's taken so long; they'll be frustrated that they've had to keep pushing in this way when this little girl is missing."