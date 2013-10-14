Terror raid appeared to be a 'targeted stop'

Video

Four men are being questioned over an alleged terror plot after they were arrested in a series of raids by armed police officers across London.

The men, who were arrested at about 19:10 BST on Sunday in Whitechapel, Bayswater and Peckham, are being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

George Paul witnessed the raid and arrest in Bayswater. He told BBC News that it appeared to be a "targeted stop".