Madeleine McCann search: E-fit man seen 'carrying child'

British police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have provided more details about a man they say could be of vital importance to their inquiry.

They have released two photo-fit images of one man they want to trace in connection with Madeleine's disappearance.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Redwood from the Metropolitan Police told BBC News that the man in question was seen heading towards the beach at Praia de Luz at about 10pm on the night she vanished. He was carrying a child of three or four with blonde hair and pyjamas.