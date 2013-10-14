Housing benefit reform savings 'lower than planned'

Video

The amount of money saved by a controversial housing benefit change may be considerably less than expected, according to new research seen by the BBC.

The under-occupancy charge - which Labour calls the "bedroom tax" - was introduced in April and was intended to save £480m.

But a study by York University indicates that taking other costs into account means that the actual saving could be more like £190m.

The government described the research as "limited" and "not credible".

Michael Buchanan reports.