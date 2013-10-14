Jimmy Savile abuse victims 'need closure' says lawyer
A lawyer representing dozens of alleged victims of abuse by Jimmy Savile - who were in the care of the NHS at the time - says extending the investigation will delay the possibility of getting closure.
Ministers have confirmed the investigation has been widened to include more hospitals after more material was uncovered.
Lawyer Liz Dux says it is prolonging the pain for the victims, who want to see a conclusion.
-
14 Oct 2013
- From the section UK