Video
Four arrested suspected of planning terror attack in UK
Four men who were arrested in London on Sunday night are suspected of being involved in a serious plot by Islamist terrorists to mount a firearms attack in Britain, according to police.
They have also revealed that two of the suspects were arrested when officers shot the tyres of a car in which they were travelling.
All four were arrested on suspicion of commissioning, preparing or instigating acts of terrorism.
June Kelly reports.
15 Oct 2013
