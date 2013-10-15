New Scotland Yard sign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Four arrested suspected of planning terror attack in UK

Four men who were arrested in London on Sunday night are suspected of being involved in a serious plot by Islamist terrorists to mount a firearms attack in Britain, according to police.

They have also revealed that two of the suspects were arrested when officers shot the tyres of a car in which they were travelling.

All four were arrested on suspicion of commissioning, preparing or instigating acts of terrorism.

June Kelly reports.

  • 15 Oct 2013
  • From the section UK
Go to next video: Terror arrest appeared 'targeted'