Kate McCann knew of abduction 'straight away'

A new BBC Crimewatch appeal has featured a detailed reconstruction of the events leading up to the time Madeleine McCann went missing from a holiday apartment in Portugal in May 2007.

Her mother, Kate, has been describing how "panic kicked in" once she realised Madeleine was no longer in her bed.

She told the programme: "I could see that the window had been pushed right open and the shutters were up so... I kind of knew straight away then that Madeleine had been taken."