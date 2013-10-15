Police 'dishonest' in 'plebgate' row says watchdog

Video

The police watchdog says the way Police Federation officers dealt with the former Cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell raises issues of ''honesty and integrity and/or discreditable conduct.''

Mr Mitchell resigned after allegations that he had sworn at police officers at the gates of Downing Street and called them ''plebs,'' something he has always fiercely denied.

Now the IPCC says it has found evidence that three police officers gave a misleading account of a meeting they had with Mr Mitchell after the event.

Nick Robinson reports.