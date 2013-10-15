Mo Farah's pride as GB runner

Video

Olympic and world champion British runner Mo Farah has described his pride at running for Team GB. His comments come after Arsenal's Jack Wilshere said only English people should play for England.

Farah, who was born in Somalia but came to the UK as a young child, told Radio 5 Live's Victoria Derbyshire that he considered himself to be fully British - but he was less happy about athletes who switch their nationality to get paid more money.