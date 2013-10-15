Footage from RAF helicopter showing light aircraft
Moment of passenger's emergency landing at Humberside airport

Footage has emerged of the moment a passenger was forced to land a light aircraft after his pilot fell ill at the controls.

John Wildey - who had never flown a plane before - landed the aircraft at Humberside Airport last week, under the guidance of instructors called in by air traffic controllers.

A camera mounted on an RAF helicopter, which had been called in to assist, filmed the plane as it attempted to land.

Phillip Norton reports.

