Moment of passenger's emergency landing at Humberside airport
Footage has emerged of the moment a passenger was forced to land a light aircraft after his pilot fell ill at the controls.
John Wildey - who had never flown a plane before - landed the aircraft at Humberside Airport last week, under the guidance of instructors called in by air traffic controllers.
A camera mounted on an RAF helicopter, which had been called in to assist, filmed the plane as it attempted to land.
Phillip Norton reports.
15 Oct 2013
