UK serviceman killed in Helmand

Video

A British serviceman has been killed by enemy fire while on patrol in the Kakaran area of Helmand province in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defence has said. His family has been informed.

The soldier from 14 Signals Regiment was described as "the brightest and the best" who had "died defending his comrades".

His death brings the number of UK service personnel who have died in Afghanistan since 2001 to 445.

David Loyn reports from Kabul.