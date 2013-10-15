Government 'burying' cost of elderly care, says Labour
The government has defended its plans to tackle the rising cost of elderly care..
Labour says that the government intends to make anyone with savings of more than £23,000 pay for care up-front, and claims it was not made clear when the proposals were launched in the summer.
Ministers insist the scheme is fair, and say that no-one will have to sell their home to pay for care during their lifetime.
Danny Savage reports.
