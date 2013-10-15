Video
Shopkeeper dies in 'machete' attack in Rotherham
Police have launched a murder investigation after a shopkeeper was stabbed to death on Tuesday afternoon in Rotherham.
Sightings of a man brandishing a machete in the Eastwood area, and near a branch of Tesco in the town centre, were reported to police at 14:00 BST.
Another man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital. South Yorkshire police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
Tom Ingall reports.
