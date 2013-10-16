Prisoner right to vote ruling: The view for and against

Video

Two convicted murderers have lost their legal challenge to the UK law which bans them from voting in elections.

Convicted murderers Peter Chester and George McGeoch had argued that EU law gave them a right to vote - even though they cannot under British law.

Juliet Lyon Director from the Prison Reform Trust said prisoners should be able to "take responsibility" and vote.

Jonathan Aitken, former Conservative MP and former prisoner, said that the prisoners' campaign amounted to "a game of tiddlywinks".