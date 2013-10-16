Food banks: Parents 'going without to feed children'
Children are going to school hungry, while some parents are going for days without eating in order to feed them, according to a charity.
The Trussell Trust is calling for a public inquiry into the reasons behind a surge in the use of food banks.
The government said the rise was down to the greater number of food banks - however, the Trust's Mark Ward told BBC News that users had to be referred and were in genuine need.
-
16 Oct 2013
- From the section UK