Savile 'arrogance' revealed in police transcript

The transcript of a Surrey police interview with Jimmy Savile shows his "arrogance" and "untouchability", a former police detective has said.

Questioned at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in 2009, the entertainer claimed that sexual assault allegations, which dated back to the 1950s, were made by people "looking for a few quid".

Mark Williams-Thomas, who appeared on ITV1's documentary into abuse claims against Savile, told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "He was very clear to make the police aware that he had good connections."

"This is a man who had been elevated to such position of untouchability, that I think he thought wherever he walked was his place."