Grangemouth refinery 'hugely important' for Scottish economy

Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond says that the future of Grangemouth refinery is "hugely important" for the Scottish economy, as its operators confirm it is to shut amid a threat of a strike from workers.

The company which owns the refinery and petrochemical plant, Ineos, has said the facility is "shut and will remain shut" until at least Tuesday.

The company described the facility as "financially distressed" and said it would put a proposal to its workforce on Thursday.

The move followed the Unite union calling off a 48-hour strike which had been due to begin at 07:00 BST on Sunday.