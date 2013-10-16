Ex-policeman investigated over Savile interview
A transcript of an interview with Jimmy Savile by Surrey Police in 2009, in which he repeatedly denied abusing young girls, has been condemned by victims' groups.
In another development, a former West Yorkshire policeman is being investigated by a police watchdog over claims he intervened on behalf of Savile.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission is looking into whether the ex-inspector inappropriately contacted Surrey Police ahead of the police interview with the entertainer in 2009.
David Sillito reports.
