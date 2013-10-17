Victim 'locked away' sexual abuse at care home

Video

Kevin Griffiths was sent to a care home in Rochdale as a teenager after he learned that he was adopted and rebelled against his family.

During the first few days of his stay at Cambridge House, Mr Griffiths says he was sexually molested by the late Liberal MP Sir Cyril Smith, who was involved in the care home during the 1960s.

Allegations of abuse were made against the politician at the time, but after his death in 2010 more victims came forward with testimonies.