Savile: Call for judge-led inquiry as allegations mount

The former editor of the Sunday Mirror has called for an overall judge-led inquiry into Jimmy Savile.

Paul Connew, who has been called for three separate inquiries into Savile's conduct so far, described the mounting allegations against the former entertainer as "a multi-institutional failure".

Comparing it to the Leveson inquiry into press standards, he said: "This is a much bigger scandal, far more lives damaged, and I think that full-scale judicial inquiry is called for."