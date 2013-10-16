'Plebgate' incident: 'We can't leave this hanging' says Keith Vaz

Video

Home Affairs Select Committee chairman Keith Vaz has said the so-called "plebgate" row needs to be resolved - after the Prime Minister called for an apology for Andrew Mitchell.

"There is no point in having a regulator and hearing conclusions if you don't listen to what the regulator says," he said.

"This is serious stuff that needs to be resolved," he said.

The chief constables of West Mercia, Warwickshire and West Midlands Police will appear before the Home Affairs Select Committee on 23 October.