Video

The violin that was played as the Titanic sank in 1912 has gone on public display before it goes up for auction this weekend.

It was played by Wallace Hartley, the band leader, who died along with 1500 others as the ship went down.

The guide price for the violin is £300,000, making it the single most valuable piece of Titanic memorabilia.

Duncan Kennedy reports from Wiltshire.