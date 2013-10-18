Muslim free school Al-Madinah 'inadequate in all areas'

Video

The government's free school programme has been criticised by Labour after a Muslim free school in Derby was branded "dysfunctional" by Ofsted inspectors.

The report into Al-Madinah school described its teachers as inexperienced and not properly trained.

The government has said it will take "swift action" against failing schools.

Al-Madinah school has said it is "fully committed" to the best interests of pupils and the community.

Jeremy Cooke reports.