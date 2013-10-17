New guidance focuses on allegations rather than victims

Video

Final guidance on the prosecution of cases involving child sexual abuse in England and Wales is to be published.

Under the guidelines, prosecutors are told to focus on the credibility of allegations, not on whether victims make good witnesses.

The mother of a victim of the Oxford sex grooming ring told the Today programme's Mishal Husain about her experience of dealing with the police.

She said: "The attitude was very much that these were my daughter's choices and unless she chose to change, no-one... could do anything to stop it".

The Director of Public Prosecutions Keir Starmer said the new child abuse trial guidelines were about "shifting attitudes".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 17 October 2013.