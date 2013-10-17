Has wrangling over US debt deal split Republicans?

Video

The US Congress passed a bill to reopen the government and raise the federal debt limit with hours to spare before the nation risked default.

The Democrat-controlled Senate passed the measure by 81 votes to 18, and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives by 285 votes to 144.

The Today Programme's Evan Davis was in Washington for the announcement and heard reaction from all sides.

Republican Congressman and Tea Party supporter Tim Huelskamp said "on the left there is a bitter rhetoric...it is hard to reach an agreement".

Meanwhile, democratic Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said "it is hard to see how the democrats have contributed to this", while US Senator John McCain said "the reaction of the American people is very very negative, and understandably so".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 17 October 2013.