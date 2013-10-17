Working mum: 'It's about survival now'

Video

Having a job is no longer enough to help families escape poverty, the government's social mobility tsar has warned.

In his report, one-time Labour minister Alan Milburn said stagnating incomes meant middle-class children faced being worse off than their parents for the first time in more than 100 years.

Judith Healy, a single mother from Northamptonshire, said she was struggling to support her daughter, even though she works and receives some state benefits.