Milburn: 'Workers not earning enough to escape poverty'

The Social Mobility and Child Poverty Commission is warning the government that work no longer pays enough to provide a route out of poverty for millions of families.

In his report the commission's chair, one-time Labour minister Alan Milburn, highlighted stagnating incomes and rising prices.

He told BBC Breakfast that two thirds of children officially deemed as being poor now came from a family where at least one parent was working - and in three out of four of those cases, at least one of their parents was working full time.