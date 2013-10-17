British Gas puts up prices by 9.2%

Video

British Gas has become the latest energy giant to announce that they will be rising energy prices this winter affecting almost eight million households.

British Gas says it will be raising electricity by 10.4% and gas prices by 8.4% for its customers from 23 November

This follows Scottish and Southern Energy announcing it will raise the bill by 8.2% from 15 November, with more energy companies expected to follow suit.

British Gas has said that this would not affect customers who are already on a fixed price tariff.