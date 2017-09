Video

A former policeman has told the BBC's Jeremy Vine he found Jimmy Savile in a car with a young girl in 1965.

The officer, who has not given his real name, said Savile, who was in his Rolls Royce in a Leeds lay-by, told him he was "waiting until midnight when she would turn 16".

When he reported the incident to a police sergeant but was told Savile "knew people in high places".