Prince Charles urges pensions industry reforms
The Prince of Wales has urged the pensions industry to ensure portfolios are "resilient in the long term" or risk condemning future generations to "an exceptionally miserable future".
In a pre-recorded speech, Prince Charles told the National Association of Pension Funds that sustainable investments were especially important in "increasingly uncertain times" to avoid a "miserable future".
17 Oct 2013
