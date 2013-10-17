Video
Muslim free school 'fully accepts Ofsted report'
The interim head teacher at a Muslim free school deemed to be "dysfunctional" and "in chaos" by Ofsted has said he "fully accepts" the education regulator's report.
Speaking to the BBC, Dr Stuart Wilson praised his staff, saying that teachers were doing "an exceptional job in difficult circumstances".
He also insisted that female pupils had never been obliged to wear hijabs and denied that students were inappropriately segregated.
-
17 Oct 2013
- From the section UK