Prince warns pension firms of 'miserable future'
Prince Charles has warned the pensions industry to ditch its short-term outlook or risk condemning the next generations to a 'miserable future'.
In a speech to the National Association of Pension Funds Prince Charles said unprecedented levels of debt, a rapidly growing world population and climate change, mean the pensions industry has a responsibility to create a sustainable financial system.
17 Oct 2013
