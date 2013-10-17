Prince Charles
Prince warns pension firms of 'miserable future'

Prince Charles has warned the pensions industry to ditch its short-term outlook or risk condemning the next generations to a 'miserable future'.

In a speech to the National Association of Pension Funds Prince Charles said unprecedented levels of debt, a rapidly growing world population and climate change, mean the pensions industry has a responsibility to create a sustainable financial system.

Nicholas Witchell reports.

