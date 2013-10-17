Government reports shows poverty in working families

Video

A government reports claims that child poverty is now a problem for working families, with around 5 million people earning less than the living wage, which is around is £470 per week for an average family.

It predicts that the government will miss its target to end child poverty by 2020, and suggests that older people should be sharing more of the burden of austerity, with richer pensioners losing some benefits.

Reeta Chakrabarti reports.