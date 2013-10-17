Six soldiers 'unlawfully killed', coroner rules

Video

Six British soldiers who died in an Afghan bomb blast in March 2012 were "unlawfully killed on active service", a coroner has ruled.

The six men were on patrol in a Warrior armoured vehicle when it was caught in an explosion on 6 March last year.

Speaking to Emily Maitlis and Matthew Amroliwala, the BBC's Jonathan Beale explained that although changes have since been made to armoured vehicles, "no vehicle that the British military has at the moment could have withstood this blast."