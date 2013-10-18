Video
Plight of the 'chronically lonely' highlighted
It is a source of national shame that 800,000 older people in England say they are chronically lonely, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.
In a speech he warned that loneliness was as harmful as "smoking 15 cigarettes a day" and "worse than obesity" because of the health risks.
He also suggested Britain should learn from Asian cultures, where there is "reverence and respect for older people."
Mark Easton reports.
18 Oct 2013
