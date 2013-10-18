'You work for me, you are a prostitute now'

Video

A maximum life sentence for the worst cases of human trafficking and exploitation is to be introduced.

It comes after Home Secretary Theresa May said tougher sanctions would be brought in to tackle modern-day slavery earlier this year.

An Albanian woman who was lured to UK by her boyfriend, told the Today programme that he drove her to Birmingham and forced her to be a prostitute.

The woman escaped from a locked room by jumping out of a window and found a woman who helped her and put her in touch with a trafficking charity.

She explained her boyfriend had told her "now you are working for me, now you are a prostitute.

"If you run away I will kill you."

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Friday 18 October 2013.