Theresa May on tougher sanctions for slavery crimes

Home Secretary Theresa May says tougher sanctions for those involved in modern day slavery sends a strong message to a "horrific trade".

One measure includes a maximum life sentence for the worst cases of human trafficking and exploitation.

The number of cases of human trafficking discovered in the UK has risen by 25% in the last year, according to new government figures.

Ms May warned traffickers: "We will find you, we will prosecute you and you will be put behind bars."