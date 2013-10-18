Immigration texts: 'Why did they contact me?'

Video

Home Office text messages aimed at illegal immigrants have been mistakenly sent to British people questioning their right to stay in the UK.

The Home Office said it sent the text to 40,000 people and that only 14 had come forward to say they had been contacted in error.

Amongst those to receive the message was Suresh Grover, a veteran civil rights campaigner with a British passport, who has lived in the UK since 1966.

He told BBC Breakfast he wanted to know why he was contacted by the Home Office.