Trafficking crackdown: 'I escaped from sex slavery'

Video

New powers to crack down on modern slavery are to be introduced in a bid to end the trafficking of hundreds of men, women and children to the UK every year.

One measure includes the introduction of a maximum life sentence for the worst cases of exploitation.

At present the conviction rate is one of the lowest in Europe, according to the Human Trafficking Foundation.

The BBC has spoken to Adriana, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

She was orphaned at 17, and forced into a violent marriage when another man promised her a better life in the UK.

She told the BBC's Sophie Long how she accepted but on arrival was raped, imprisoned and kept as a sex slave.